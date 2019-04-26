The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to round up the best hip-hop of the week. This week we were blessed with a variety of strong visuals, such as YG’s “Stop Snitchin,” where he threw up 33 blue balloons in honor of Nipsey Hussle and Open Mike Eagle and MF Doom exploring racial profiling on “Police Myself.” Elsewhere, there was new music from Flying Lotus, Pivot Gang, Yella Beezy, Schoolboy Q, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kevin Abstract, who released “Peach” and the completed version of his Arizona Baby project.

Rico Nasty, Earthgang, Baauer, “Big T*tties”

“Big T*tties” is sure to be regarded as one of the more ruckus cuts off Rico Nasty and producer Kenny Beats’ Anger Management joint album. Earthgang gets raunchy before Rico Nasty sets the record straight, rhyming, “all these hoes wanna sauce like me / floss like me, walk up in the club with no ID” over spirited percussion.

Asian Da Brat Feat. Smokepurpp, “Draco”

A pair of young trap favorites connect on “Draco,” a quaking salute to a “brand new chopper” where the newly renamed Asian Da Brat (formerly Asian Doll) jumps into a double-time flow followed by Smokepurrp commandeering the 808 with menacing, braggadocious bars of his own.

Russ Feat. Davido, “All I Want”

Russ delivered one for the BBQ playlist with “All I Want,” a slick, romantic collaboration with Nigerian artist Davido. The video shows the two artist and their crews having fun in a mansion with some ladies as they deliver a melodic ode to their beauty.

Lil Kim, “No Auto Blanco”

There’s a hoard of young, talented women rapping these days, so it made sense that a pioneer like Lil Kim would step out with “No Auto Blanco,” where she talks tough over a teetering trap-based production.

Sonny Digital, “Recipe”

Many fans may know Sonny Digital as a producer and an impassioned advocate for producer rights, but now he’s stepping out as a solo artist. “Recipe” is his latest offering, The track is a smooth, keyboard-driven production where he rhymes, “these niggas playin’ around I’m tryna get money they tryna stay broke.”

Pi’erre Bourne & Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage, “Mister”

Pierre Bourne and Young Nudy are collaborating on a new mixtape called Sli-merre, and the two got up with 21 Savage on the soulful “Mister,” a trick that rides a bright flute melody while Nudy and 21 Savage radiate a decidedly divergent mood with their gruff lyricism.

Mach Hommy Feat. Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim, “Phi Slamma”

A trio of underground stalwarts get busy over an arresting, drumless beat Nicholas Craven on “Phi Slamma.” The track comes in at just 2 minutes, but all three men get the chance to dish off some bars. “Phi Slamma” follows up on Mach’s Tuez-Les Tous project with the legendary DJ Muggs.

Duckwrth Feat. Rico Nasty & Medasin

Rico Nasty makes her second appearance on this week’s list on “Love Is Like A Mosphit,” an aptly-titled record with fellow energetic MC Duckwrth. Rico doesn’t punch the track in the face like normal though, she croons over the track in a manner that shows off her intriguing range as an artist.