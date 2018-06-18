Now that Beyonce and Jay-Z’s long-awaited joint album, Everything Is Love, is available on Spotify and Apple Music in addition to their own Tidal app, their fans can truly begin to digest the royal rap couple’s work in earnest. There’s plenty to unpack from a lyrical standpoint, as the pair address some of the more prickly aspects of their marriage as touched upon in their prior works, Lemonade and 4:44.

Aside from the lyrics, it’s always interesting to take a look at which producers they tapped to helped make their groundbreaking release feel as monumental as their fans anticipated when it was announced they’d be going on their On The Run II tour earlier this year. Fortunately, the production credits were helpfully provided both by Tidal and by Beyonce’s website. Let’s take a look below.

1. “Summer”

Produced by Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Cool & Dre. Co-produced by El Michels

The haunting arrangement, replete with church organs, sweeping strings, and groovy horns, was co-produced by long-established production duo Cool &; Dre and funk and soul musician El Michels. Additional writing was provided by none other than music industry James Fauntleroy, who has appeared on songs by the likes of Frank Ocean, Jhene Aiko, Vince Staples, and more. The vocal segments at the beginning and end are provided by Stone Love Movement’s Rory. Stone Love is a major Jamaican “sound system” or DJ crew consisting of around a dozen members established in 1972.

2. “Apeshit” (Featuring Offset and Quavo of Migos)

Produced by Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Pharrell Williams

The first official single from Everything Is Love is produced by Pharrell Williams, who previously worked with Jay on hits like “Change Clothes” and “Give It To Me.” If the ad-libs running throughout the song sound reminiscent of Migos, it’s because they are provided by Offset and Quavo of that group, with the original demo version surfacing online just days after the release. While they provide an additional lift to the bouncy beat, the absence of Takeoff is only going to add fuel to the resilient meme that the third “amigo” is the most overlooked.

3. “Boss”

Produced by Beyonce, Jay-Z, and D’Mile. Co-produced by Mike Dean, Derek Dixie, and Melo-X

Built around a simple vocal loop, “Boss” features production from D’Mile, a songwriter from Brooklyn, New York, who’s provided songs for Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Janet Jackson, and Diddy. Most recently D’Mile has produced extensively for Ty Dolla Sign, who appears here as a co-writer and additional vocalist. Mike Dean, Derek Dixie, and popular DJ Melo-X (who provided songwriting and production on Beyonce’s last two albums) contribute additional production as well.

4. “Nice” featuring Pharrell

Produced by Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Pharrell Williams

Pharrell returns for another bass-heavy beat, contributing his vocals to the hook alongside Beyonce. The loop features a simple piano tune atop a sample of barking and howling dogs and Beyonce references a scene in Dave Chappelle’s cult classic stoner film Half Baked in her first verse. Pharrell also gets a short verse, one of the only guest verses on the album.