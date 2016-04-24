The Internet Digs Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Connection To ‘True Detective’

Tidal/HBO

Beyonce’s Lemonade album has largely taken over the internet this weekend with folks first marveling at how this lady manages to drop surprise releases without a traditional publicity tour. Granted, Bey did premiere some trailers, but she didn’t do weeks and months of interviews and magazine covers like most pop stars do. Then fans flipped out because everyone assumed Bey was trashing Jay-Z for stepping out on her. Stuff like this tends to make people believe Hova’s in a whole world of trouble.