In the always-expanding sea of aspiring rappers, there’s a couple tried and true ways for an up-and-coming rapper to shoot to the front of the line: Smart marketing or sheer luck. Memphis rhymer Blocboy JB’s ascent relied on a bit of both. His “Shoot” single caught fire in his region and became a viral hit because of its accompanying dance, which caught the attention of Drake, the rainmaker himself. Blocboy has said that Drake hit him up on Instagram, and they soon crafted their hit record, “Look Alive”.

The song rose to the top of the Apple Music charts and immediately made people want to know who Blocboy JB is. The 21-year-old followed up this with the recently-released Simi mixtape, and unfortunately, that question still remains. Blocboy’s 18-track project shows if nothing else, that he has a strong ear for beats and his go-to producer Tay Keith should be even more in demand. But unfortunately, he used that collection of trunk rattlers to repeatedly craft what amounts to the same song.

On the bright side, Blocboy’s greatest asset is his energy. On “Nun Of Dat” featuring Lil Pump, “Left Hand,” and “Rover 2.0,” he showcases his ability to come at the track with different flows, as if deadset on showing people that no Drake feature defines him. His ad-libs are full of vigor throughout the project. The way he snarls “that n—– talkin’ like a b*tch” on “Nike Swoosh” makes you feel for the next person he got mad at after recording the song, exemplifying how his gung-ho mic presence augments the suite of thumping, 808-predicated trap bangers. The project definitely has a couple heaters that could end up on Memorial Day weekend playlists all over.

We know Blocboy has a knack for dancing and seems like an affable personality from interviews and on social, but after a while, even the excitement of knowing you’re listening to one of Memphis’ next big things wears thin when you realize he’s not bringing much else to the table. There’s no need to be a lyrical animal on production that makes a strong impression in itself, but Blocboy doesn’t do enough to set himself apart from the lot of flashy, threat-a-minute trap MCs. Blocboy doesn’t have to vie for the next Pulitzer or anything on Simi, but all the best trap artists excel by alluring listeners into a world shaped by their best gifts — there’s 2 Chainz’ knack for wordplay, Gucci Mane’s sense of humor, Future’s nihilism, Rick Ross’ hyperbolic bombast, or 21 Savage’s mere menace, to name a few qualities. You enjoy them for what they do best, and you don’t hear them using their weaknesses as a go-to.