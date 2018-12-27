Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Blocboy JB had himself a year. In 2018, the Memphis rapper went from regional favorite to the author of a viral sensation to Drake collaborator in the span of months. In May, Blocboy delivered his mixtape Simi, which showed there was still some room to grow for the 22-year-old. And he is seemed to do just that, showing more impressive flashes with each subsequent release. He’s guested on ASAP Rocky’s “Bad Company,” brought the party to G Easy’s “Drop,” and is closing the year out with a bang.

Blocboy’s latest offering is a new video for the two-minute thumper “Sticcs.” The video, directed by Zach Hurth, shows Blocboy and his crew hitting their trademark dance moves and flashing bundles of cash. Blocboy displays his cheeky wit and penchant for braggadocio, “I’m counting up sums / You live with your moms.” This version of “Sticcs” should not be confused with the song of the same title that appeared on his 2017 mixtape The Purple M&M.

With a life-changing 2018 in the rearview, it will be interesting to see what moves Blocboy makes in the new year. If his visual for “Sticcs” is any indication, it looks like he will definitely be bringing that same energy. Watch the video above.