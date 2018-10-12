Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the internet’s better buried treasures is the Youtube channel for Australian radio station Triple J and its weekly show, Like A Version. The premise is simple: Popular music stars cover compositions from other popular music stars, resulting in some pretty eye-opening, unusual, and sweet renditions from unexpected sources, like Childish Gambino’s tender cover of Tamia’s “I’m So Into You” or ASAP Rocky taking on Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay.” However, today’s entry just may take the cake for shocking performances as Brockhampton take on Alicia Keys’ “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)” with a surprisingly gentle interpretation.

While the hip-hop “boy band” is more widely known for their boisterous, crowd-pleasing energy and raucous stage show, their Version appearance is astonishingly low-key, as Bearface, their singer from Ireland, croons solo with the other members seated or lounging on the floor of the candlelit studio. It’s exactly the type of show that makes Version such a joy; seeing artists pushed out of their comfort zones or showing their full range is always a pleasure.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Brockhampton show if they didn’t also get a chance to show off the full band. Check out their follow-up performance of “San Marcos,” the standout from their latest album Iridescence, out now via RCA Records.