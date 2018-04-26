Getty Image

Now that Cardi B has proven her success wasn’t a fluke with her excellent debut, Invasion Of Privacy, and totally dominated both the Coachella stage and her temporary late night hosting gig, you’d think it’d be smooth sailing from here on out. However, it looks like The Notorious BIG was right about what happens when you get “Mo’ Money.” The expecting Bronx rap success story now faces a $10 million lawsuit from her former manager, according to a report from Billboard.

Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, owner of KSR Group and Worldstar Management (no relation to WorldstarHipHop, apparently), alleges that Cardi had an existing agreement with his companies that should have prevented her from signing her recent deal with Quality Control, which is also home of her fiancé Offset’s group Migos. He says this constitutes breach of contract and unjust enrichment, and is also seeking damages for defamation.

In a statement provided to Billboard by a representative for Raphael, the former manager says that “Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image. While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint. Shaft is confident that his lawsuit will validate his conduct and substantiate his legal claims.”

While Billboard was unable to reach Quality Control for comment, it’s a pretty safe bet that the always-outspoken Cardi will be more than happy to share her views on the situation via her favorite method of communication — the social media accounts that first sparked her rise to superstardom.