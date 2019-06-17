Cardi B Had A Wardrobe Malfunction At Bonnaroo, So She Kept Performing In A Robe

Cardi B is a lively performer, but during her set at Bonnaroo this past weekend, she was apparently moving around so much that even her outfit couldn’t handle it. Cardi was wearing a multicolor jumpsuit, and after a few songs of twerking, the garment tore, forcing Cardi to respond quickly by continuing the rest of her set in a robe.

A few songs into her set, Cardi’s jumpsuit tore near her posterior. She then told the crowd, “I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip,” and continued performing for a couple more minutes before leaving the stage. Not long after that, she came back out, wearing a white bathrobe. She said, “We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this f*cking robe, but we gonna do it!”

Cardi’s Bonnaroo set followed her May announcement that she would be canceling some shows so she could recover from unexpected plastic surgery complications. Thankfully, it seems that she is doing better now, as she’s lively enough to unintentionally tear through her clothes.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

