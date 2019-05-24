Getty Image

On a professional level, things are going supremely well for Chance The Rapper right now. He recently released his thumping new single “Groceries,” and just today, he appeared on the new song “Cross Me” alongside Ed Sheeran and PnB Rock. That said, he is facing some significant trouble in his family life right now. Yesterday, he took to Twitter to reveal that his aunt desperately needs a new kidney, and he reached out to his fans and asked for help.

In a series of tweets, Chance wrote that his aunt has been waitlisted for years, and that she is out of options. He then asked fans for their prayers and for their help to find a new kidney. He wrote, “I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God. A prayer really goes a long way. I’m sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this, Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find your a match.”

Meanwhile, Chance has been in a giving mood lately, as he’s recently been gifting some fans free groceries for a year.