So far in 2019, Ed Sheeran has been on a roll. Aside from featuring on Lil Dicky’s “Earth” video, he also launched his comeback with the Justin Bieber joint single, “I Don’t Care.” There’s plenty more where that came from, though, as he just announced that he’s releasing a new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, on July 12. All week, Sheeran has been teasing “Cross Me,” a new collaboration from the effort featuring Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock, and now the song has arrived.

On “Cross Me,” Sheeran makes a possessive claim on his lover. “I really need all you to understand / That nobody’s coming close,” he sings, laying down the law. In another humor-tinged verse, Chance explains that his partner can handle her own. “But you don’t know that my girl been doin’ CrossFit / Boom! Kapow! Hit your as* with a cross kick,” he quips.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is the follow-up to Sheeran’s self-released 2011 EP, No. 5 Collaborations Project. That eight-song effort featured collaborations with grime artists like Wiley and JME, while No. 6 features guests from a variety of genres, like Chance and Bieber.

Sheeran said of the new album, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No. 5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

Listen to “Cross Me” above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.