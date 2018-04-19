Chance The Rapper Delivers An Utterly Untouchable Freestyle Accompanied By A Ukulele

04.19.18

If you weren’t convinced that Chance The Rapper can make pretty much any kind of backing beat sound cool by all the gospel sounds on Coloring Book, perhaps his next offering will finally do the trick. While apparently on vacation somewhere sunny and situated seaside, the relentlessly upbeat Chicago MC delivered an impressive freestyle accompanied by, of all things, a ukulele played by viral Instagram star Einer Bankz.

It also sounds like maybe Chano is a little fed up with the jokes about how positive he is, snapping back with “everybody can finally say it out loud, your favorite rapper a Christian rapper,” a line that loses zero bite for its unusual accompaniment and subject matter. It’s one hell of a flex (pun absolutely intended) to boast that he’s erased the stigma Christian rappers faced of being too corny by making it irresistible to both youth and brands, who’ve helped ensure that not only is Chance practically ubiquitous in appearances all over TV and the internet, but also funding his seemingly endless array of charitable works including the SocialWorks OpenMike where he recently brought out fellow motivational rapper and philanthropist Big Sean.

However, if you’re looking for the best bar of the freestyle, direct your attention to “Get that bass out your voice, quit sounding like Tone Loc,” which only adds to the growing mountain of evidence that Chance isn’t just wildly marketable, he’s also one of the cleverest lyricists in hip-hop today.

