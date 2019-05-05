Getty Image

Chance the Rapper is known for his philanthropic work around the city of Chicago. He’s brought much-needed supplies to public schools, donated money to mental health centers, produced a Special Olympics benefit concert, and even saved a man’s life by pulling him out of a burning car. His latest campaign, however, will benefit those outside the Chicago city limits. Why? Because Chance is trying to officially bring back Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets.

In a recent tweet, the “No Problem” rapper mentioned his hope that the fast-food chain will bring back his favorite menu item. “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” the tweet read.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Wendy’s saw the tweet and replied, “It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.” The popular fast-food chain then tweeted more positive news.

“Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance,” the tweet read. If their retweet of Chance gets at least two million likes, they continued, the “people in charge” have agreed to bring back the spicy chicken nuggets menu item.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

It seems as though Chance’s positive affirmations just might come true. Just one day later, the tweet is already more than halfway to its goal.