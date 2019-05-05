Chance The Rapper Started A Twitter Campaign To Bring Back Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets And It Just Might Work

05.05.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Chance the Rapper is known for his philanthropic work around the city of Chicago. He’s brought much-needed supplies to public schools, donated money to mental health centers, produced a Special Olympics benefit concert, and even saved a man’s life by pulling him out of a burning car. His latest campaign, however, will benefit those outside the Chicago city limits. Why? Because Chance is trying to officially bring back Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets.

In a recent tweet, the “No Problem” rapper mentioned his hope that the fast-food chain will bring back his favorite menu item. “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” the tweet read.

Wendy’s saw the tweet and replied, “It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.” The popular fast-food chain then tweeted more positive news.

“Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance,” the tweet read. If their retweet of Chance gets at least two million likes, they continued, the “people in charge” have agreed to bring back the spicy chicken nuggets menu item.

It seems as though Chance’s positive affirmations just might come true. Just one day later, the tweet is already more than halfway to its goal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#Internet Reactions#Twitter Reactions#Chance The Rapper#Twitter
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERFast Food Cultureinternet reactionsTwittertwitter reactionsWENDYS
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP