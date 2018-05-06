Childish Gambino’s Debuted His Funky New Song ‘Saturday’ During HIs ‘SNL’ Performance

Childish Gambino used his SNL performance to debut some new music — some of it in the form of a new music video released directly to Youtube during his hosting gig — and it appears he’s starting to find a synthesis between his two primary musical personas. While he retains the funky vibes of his Awaken, My Love! masterpiece on his new song, reportedly called “Saturday,” it veers away from the outright homage to a more modern delivery.

After being introduced by none other than actress Zoe Kravitz, Gambino hit the stage with an unbuttoned leisure shirt, gold chains, and a full band to perform among a packed crowd on stage sitting on lawn chairs and playing dominoes while sipping from red cups. It looked like a house party in the ’70s, complete with a performance from the coolest man on the block.

