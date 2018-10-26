Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ciara is back in a big way. Although she’s taken a bit of time to focus on her family, her new husband, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, and their new baby daughter together, along with Ciara’s son with her ex-fiance, Future, the R&B legend has returned to making dance-centric hits that put her on the map. In this video for her latest single, “Dose,” which she co-directed, a couple of big cameos pop up, including an up and coming dancer, Jaylah Johnson, along with the Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Taking place in a school gymnasium in CiCi’s hometown of Atlanta, the clip has strong Bring It On and Drumline vibes, recalling the era of marching bands and dance squad adjacent teen flicks that dominated a couple decades ago. But Ciara is more than just a cheerleader, busting out the kind of intensive choreography that only she could pull off just a year and some change after giving birth.

To give her hometown a little extra gift, Ciara and her dance crew also showed up in the city streets to give a rendition of their choreography suited for her diehard, local fans in pep rally format. Check that extra clip out below, along with the official “Dose” video above.