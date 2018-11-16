Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B and City Girls are a match made in booty-gyrating heaven on their extra-energetic ‘Twerk‘ remix. With City Girls dropping Girl Code, their sophomore album under Quality Control Music today — the label which also doubles as Cardi B’s management team after she made a switch earlier this year — it was only natural that the rambunctious Bronx bomber and the Miami money makers would link up to bring even more glute-working energy to their latest, derriere-praising single.

And Cardi doesn’t disappoint. “This sound like, ‘Cardi, to the stage,'” she boasts, referencing her early career as one of the premiere strippers on the New York gentlemen’s club scene. She blends right in on the infectious, Miami bounce beat with a stop-and-start flow that shows just how much development she’s done as an artist since “Bodak Yellow” blew up, while also highlighting the fact that she’s just here to have fun and make money.

As part of their promotional strategy, City Girls have fully embraced the wild ethos of their first Girl Code single, putting out a call on their Instagram for fans to submit their own twerking videos as part of a contest to be featured in the song’s upcoming video. It’s probably NSFW — probably as in “definitely” — so click through at your own risk. Whether the spectacle will help them to overcome the controversy of their latest interview remains to be seen, but they certainly did pick an effective distraction.

Girl Code is out now via Quality Control. Get it here.

