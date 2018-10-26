City Girls Soak Up Some Sun In Their Breezy, West Indies-Themed ‘Not Ya Main’ Video

Quality Control has managed some truly stellar project planning for City Girls‘ anthemic debut album Period, keeping the videos coming even with a member missing. The latest video, “Not Ya Main,” finds both JT and Yung Miami relocating to the coast of their Florida stomping grounds to soak up some sun and flirt with island boys to the tune of their Caribbean-themed latest single.

The video, directed by Video God, sees City Girls taking in a little island culture right at home in Miami, dancing in front of a massive, West Indian-style sound system, frollicking on the beach, and partying with locals while spitting their usual brash, self-dependent boasts.

With JT locked up for credit card fraud, there could have been a serious bump in the Miami duo’s road to success, but it looks like they hustled their way into multiple music videos to promote their debut, including “Millionaire D*ck,” “Sweet Tooth,” and “Period,” as well as a documentary detailing their rise to stardom. Yung Miami’s appearance in Drake’s bold video for “In My Feelings,” which features both City Girls’ voices, helps keep them in the spotlight as well. As the missing member of the two-girl crew is set to make her return in 2019, it looks like they’ve got more than enough material to keep their names buzzing ’til then, when they are sure to hit the road running.

