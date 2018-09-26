Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can lock up half the group, but clearly, you cannot stop the City Girls train from steaming down the tracks at 100 mph. Group member JT was recently incarcerated for credit card fraud, but manages to make at least one final appearance before her bid in the ostentatious video for “Millionaire D*ck,” from their loud, fun debut album, Period.

The video, directed by Gabriel Hart (aka VideoGod), finds the Girls doing what they do best: Stunting and finessing, proudly declaring their high standards while surrounded by the finer things in life. “He wanna f*ck, but he gotta be a millionaire,” goes the hook, summing up the philosophy the Girls live by and rap about all over Period. The video and song are a celebration of independence, feminine sexuality, and the solidarity of sisterhood, with a bevy of braided beauties bouncing along with JT and Yung Miami, leaving the men stuck on the outside looking in.

The Miami duo has been blowing up ever since signing to Quality Control Records alongside Migos and Cardi B, with a star-making appearance on Drake’s “In My Feelings” launching them straight into the stratosphere of public consciousness. Though they’re only at half strength for the next year or so, it appears they don’t plan on disappearing in the meantime, making the most of the moment they’ve seized so far.