Dallas rap newcomer Cuban Doll recruits two of Atlanta’s hottest MCs to wreak some grocery store havoc in her “Bankrupt Remix” video. The Texas spitter tears up the aisles and races patrons on a motor scooter while Lil Yachty and Lil Baby serve up some mischief of their own in the deli. The three rappers leave the aisles in desperate need of cleanup, tossing dollar bills all over the store while Doll’s friends waste what looks like a month’s supply of plastic wrap pranking the store’s geriatric manager.

Cuban Doll wasn’t one of the up-and-coming female rappers shouted out by Nicki Minaj during a recent interview, but it looks like she’s ready to use her own muscle to springboard her burgeoning career to the next level. While her similarly-monikered peers can point to the veteran’s co-sign, this Doll seems content to let the music do the talking. She wisely used her Capitol Records connection to corral two of the current hottest names in hip-hop in Yachty and Baby, who recently released his first major label album, Harder Than Ever, to general acclaim thanks to its timely Drake feature.

The original “Bankrupt” is the lead track on Cuban Doll’s most recent mixtape, Aaliyah Keef, out now through 740 Project. Listen to it here.