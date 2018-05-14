Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby may not be super well-known outside of a core of fans of bass-heavy, Quality Control-backed trap rap, but thanks to some standout performances on the label’s compilation album, Control The Streets Volume 1, his profile has been rapidly rising all year. Now, like fellow QC signees Migos, the 23-year-old spitter has become the latest recipient of the Aubrey Graham Stimulus Package on the Wheezy-produced “Pikachu” featuring yet another attention-grabbing guest verse from Drake.

“Pikachu” is a low-key trap banger that features plenty of stunting and uses the iconic game character as a descriptor the color of Lil Baby’s whip. Wheezy’s skeletal beat relies on relatively straightforward 808-and-snare combo to underline bother rapper’s flexes.

While there is no evidence as yet that the song will appear on Lil Baby’s upcoming mixtape Harder Than Ever alongside street anthem “Southside,” don’t be surprised if the track list experiences a last-minute switch up before release. After all, having Drake appear on a single ahead of an anticipated album release has proven to be a surefire way to grab ears that new artist’s normally wouldn’t. Just ask Migos, whose “Versace” skyrocketed after Drake appeared on the remix, or more recently, BlocBoy JB, whose “Look Alive” has become practically inescapable since early February. Lil Baby already showed all the hallmarks of a breakout this year, but now that he’s been blessed by the official hottest rapper out, he is, as Wheezy’s ad-lib mutters at the end of the track, “outta here.”