As festival lineups fill up with the same artists and hip-hop innovates the way the recording industry views things like Las Vegas residencies, it was only natural that hip-hop would find another new way to change the way the summer concert season is handled. This summer, the Days of Summer Festival — formerly known as Summerfest Cruise — will cruise from Miami to the Bahamas with host DJ Khaled and a plethora of musical guests in tow, including Cardi B, City Girls, and headliner Post Malone.

The Festival, hosted by Carnival Cruise Lines will embark from Miami on June 28 and return on July 1 after stopping in the Bahamas, and will feature comedy shows, discussion panels, meet-and-greets, and parties throughout. The lineup includes some of hip-hop’s fastest rising stars, including DaBaby, Def Loaf, Flipp Dinero, Kent Jones, Lil Nas X, Murda Beatz, Pardison Fontaine, Soulja Boy, Tyla Yaweh, and Waka Flocka. The Sunday performances will also include a stage on the beach of Half Moon Cay. More information is provided here.

For fans who want to catch these stars while also getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the Days Of Summer Fest would appear to be an ideal change up from the usual array of music festivals. For those that prefer to keep their legs on land, there are plenty of other hip-hop-centric festivals coming up this year.