Getty Image

Desus and Mero double-backed on DJ Envy after their Breakfast Club dustup — then booked his former mistress Erica Mena for an interview on their show. People were waiting to see how Envy – and his wife Gia Casey – would respond. They have a weekly Casey Crew podcast, which was the perfect venue for them to throw mud back and keep the conflict going – but they didn’t do that. They stayed true to the tone of the podcast and were reflective on the incident, though they both admitted that Desus’ “(Gia) knows that DJ Envy money” comment annoyed them for various reasons.

Gia brought the incident up on the podcast, which dropped today. She noted that they hadn’t initially planned to, but she wanted Envy to respond to the notion that The Breakfast Club is a ground zero for making light of celebrities, and that the DJ and radio host had no right to be upset. Envy says that while they do joke around on the show, he’s never individually made fun of anyone’s relationship. Though he said that the idea that Gia was with him for money “makes me laugh,” he reiterated that he was “pissed off” at Desus’ comment that he perceived as a slight at his wife. He added, “you can’t tell somebody what’s serious and what’s not serious” enough to be annoyed it.

Gia was also upset because she believes “there was no reason for them to bring up money or anything related to money” if they weren’t insinuating that she was a gold-digger. The two eventually moved on to other conversations, but not before Envy reiterated that he has no problem with being on the ass end of jokes, but doesn’t want his wife or family involved in them. You can listen to the conversation at the 22:04 mark.