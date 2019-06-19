Getty Image

Two things that absolutely should not go together are rappers and golf courses. Country clubs in the US have traditionally been notoriously exclusive in their membership policies and rappers tend to come from the exact demographic they aim to exclude. Yet, once you get rich enough, the only color that matters is green. Maybe that’s why so many rappers have been hitting the links lately; it’s the ultimate flex, plus it’s a great, low impact game to relieve stress and ensure these artists — many of whom are now fathers — get enough exercise.

It’s also apparently been the place where they get inspiration. Schoolboy Q recently talked about how the game helped him clear his mind to finish his Crash Talk album, and now, no less a rap great than Drake is posting pics from the green, along with the promising caption, “Album Mode,” from a Turks and Caicos resort, along with pics at the bar, in the pool, and by the beach.

Of course, it looks like he’s also using his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada as an inspiration as well, as another series of photos finds him overlooking the city from CN Tower rocking the “DSquared” OVO hoodie he was spotted in during the NBA Finals. It too features the “Album mode” caption.

He apparently already used the NBA Finals as inspiration for a pair of new singles, “Omerta” and “Money In The Grave” with Rick Ross, so the fact that he’s now in “album mode” while on vacation means new music is likely coming very soon.