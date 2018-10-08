Getty Image

Billboard reports that another run of bad luck has struck the Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour, causing Drake and Migos to cancel three more upcoming dates. After postponing their show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, they’ve now removed the city altogether, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The Denver Post further reported that the Pepsi Center event was also permanently removed from the tour schedule, while another MST city was announced scratched by Fox’s Salt Lake City affiliate. The show at the Vivint Smart Home Arena joins the Pepsi Center and Xcel Energy Center in offering disappointed fans refunds.

All three cities had previously been postponed along with the start of the tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off was July 26, but was pushed back to July 10 before being pushed back again a few days, starting in Kansas City on August 12. No reason was given for the cancelations and Live Nation had yet to respond as of post time. It’s another tough break in a summer full of them for both Drake and Migos.

Not only has Drake begun to feel the effects of so called Drake fatigue and had his private life publicly roasted by Pusha T, who is still slipping in jabs at his foe just days ago, Migos’ Offset totaled his car and got arrested for gun possession. Hopefully, they can all make it to the end of the tour without too much more misfortune.