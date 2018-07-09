Getty Image / UPROXX Studios

Drake has never been more inescapable than the day he released Scorpion on the final Friday in June of this year. Not that I’ve ever wanted to escape Drake; I’ve always found consolation in listening to his music. He’s consistently been my go-to if I didn’t know what else to put on. Just throw some Drizzy and everything will work itself out. But now, I can’t pinpoint when my current state of Drake fatigue began to settle in. It seems to have happened somewhere between “I’m Upset” and the release of Scorpion. Gauging the reaction the album, Drake fatigue has now become almost as inescapable as Drake himself.

Like I said, my Drake fandom has been cemented for a while now. I discovered Nothing Was The Same was the perfect album to listen to while traveling on a lengthy flight, and still believe If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is the perfect mixtape to listen to while cruising to the club at night, then there’s Take Care, which was made to put on while leaving the club. But starting in 2016, we started getting these amalgam albums, beginning with Views, his global playlist More Life (which I thought was original), and most recently, Scorpion. On his latest release, one side is rap-centric and the other side is totally R&B. It’s not a bad album — it’s good even! It’s Drake-good, meaning I’ll still vibe out to it this summer. But the novelty I once felt leading up to and during a Drake album release has waned.