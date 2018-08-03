Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Drake’s “In My Feelings” video is here.

The track and it’s catchy “Kiki, do you love me?” refrain helped the Scorpion single become a worldwide phenomenon, with virtually everyone imitating the Shiggy-initiated #InMyFeelings challenge.

Drake played into the phenomena in the track’s 7-minute video, putting on a grill and heading to New Orleans for the star-studded visual which features actresses Lala and Phylicia Rashad playing the fictional Kiki and her mother, respectively. Breakout social media star Shiggy is also in the video, dancing to the track’s unmistakably New Orleans bounce-inspired percussion with another dancer. He also plays a hilarious role at the video’s conclusion, which taps into Drake’s comedic gifts.

The sunny, fun-filled video is the ideal visual pairing for “In My Feelings,” a track that’s probably wrapped up song of the summer nods for many. The video showcased not just Shiggy, but other people who’ve helped Drake throughout his up-and-down, yet tremendously successful 2018. New Orleans Bounce music legend Big Freedia, whose voice is on his previous smash “Nice For What,” and Yung Miami of the now-buzzing City Girls – who were memorably featured on Scorpion – make appearances in the video, which depicts Drake and Kiki’s romance.

Karena Evans, who directed his star-studded “Nice For What” video, directed this one as well, which concludes with credits and clips of the most memorable entries into the #InMyFeelings challenge.