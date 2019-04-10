Drake Announced That He Has Already Started A New Album

04.10.19 1 hour ago

Drake is currently in the heart of his “Assassination Vacation” Tour, the European jaunt that will take him to a slew of back-to-back nights in the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, The Netherlands, and France in the span of a month. Despite this busy schedule, Drizzy has still found time to tease fans with the potential of new work on the horizon. Last week, he posted a video of him and Future backstage at one of his shows in London. In it, the pair playfully suggest that “two” — as in What A Time To Be Alive 2 — has already been “cooked.”

On Tuesday night, during his last performance in London, the rapper shared some more enticing news:

“I think what Imma do after this is Imma go home and Imma make a new album, so I can come back to London next year and we can do this again,” the 32-year-old pop star told the crowd at 02 arena. “I kinda actually started last night to be honest with you.” So it appears that anticipation for Drake’s sixth studio album can officially begin.

Released last June, the rapper’s most recent album Scorpion became his fifth straight record to top the Billboard 200. However, its critical reception was more tepid that many of his past releases. It will be interesting to see Drake plans to bounce back from this and whether he can turn up the heat once again.

