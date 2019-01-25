Interscope

On her latest release, Big Dreez, Chicago upstart Dreezy threads the needle between delivering on the expectations placed on her by her prior output and subverting them, delivering a breezy album that may fall short of lofty projections from fans but satisfies in its own, sure-footed way. It’s a step in the right direction, at exactly the time the 24-year-old rapper needed it most.

She certainly raised expectations with her 2016 debut No Hard Feelings, enough that when she called out BET for failing to nominate her for a Best Female Rapper award in 2017, her argument was ironclad. Up until its release, the Chicago native had been billed as an adherent to the city’s rugged “drill” style of rap. Built on cacophonous beats and roiling with paranoid aggression, drill had propelled pioneers like Chief Keef, Fredo Santana, King Louie, and Lil Durk into national awareness while racking up lurid headlines and astonishing rap sheets of the criminal variety.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Of the most prominent rappers to burst out of the scene in the early-to-mid 2010s, Dreezy (born Seandrea Sledge) might not have been anyone’s early pick to produce a lasting, flourishing career outside of it. Peers like Sasha Go Hard and Katie Got Bandz received more than their share of attention, while Katie’s breakthrough single with King L (aka Louie), “Pop Out,” generated plenty of attention on its own, garnering something in the way of three million Youtube views. Somewhere along the way, however, Dreezy’s more polished flow, just a step outside the boundaries of drill proper (she was described as “drill-adjacent” in profiles detailing her rise to fame), was enough to garner her a recording contract with Interscope Records.