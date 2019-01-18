Getty Image

With her sophomore album, Big Dreez, dropping next week, Windy City spitter Dreezy gets back to business with a bass-heavy ode to the queen of soul, “RIP Aretha.” With a thunderous low end that might just warp parts of your speakers and a rapid-fire flow clapping along so quickly it might take a few listens to catch all the bars, “RIP Aretha” is the perfect song for terrorizing uppity neighbors, showing off your car audio in a crowded parking lot after the club, or getting your next house party turned up to the maximum ratchet level. Check it out below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dreezy finally confirmed the existence of Big Dreez on Instagram two days ago with a post showing off the album cover and revealing the release date, January 25. The cover continues Dreezy’s favorite running theme of split personalities that she first utilized in 2013 on her self-released mixtape D.S.M (named for the Diagnostic And Statistical Manual Of Mental Disorders used by the American Psychiatric Association to evaluate patients’ mental health) and its 2104 follow-up, Schizo. Featuring two of Dreezy, one dressed up and the other dressed down, it reflects the Chicago rapper/singer’s multifaceted approach of switching from choppy, rhythmic flows to syrupy, melodic R&B.

Although lately she’s stuck to more of the former on tracks like “Chanel Slides” with Kash Doll and “Where Them $ @?,” her biggest succeses to date have been the jazzy, sensual tracks “Body” with Jeremih and “Close To You” with T-Pain, both from her 2016 debut album, No Hard Feelings. The switch-up is probably already on its way, as Dreezy promised fans a return to her “jazz” roots on Twitter last year, but for now, it looks like she’s content to keep the party rocking and prove that she’s one of the top technical spitters in the game today.

Big Dreez is due January 25 via Interscope Records. Get it here.