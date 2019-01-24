Earl Sweatshirt may hail from sunny Los Angeles, but that doesn’t mean he’s willing to leave his fans in cooler climates out in the cold. The winter collection from his new clothing brand, Deathworld, is flush with hoodies, jackets, and yes, sweatshirts to help get fans through the shorter days and longer nights of the chilly season — or pretty much any day the LA temperature drops below 50.

Aside from the puffer jackets, windbreakers, and standard hoodies on tap, Deathworld also offers script logo tees borrowing from the iconic Dodgers logo from Earl’s hometown, a striped woven button-down shirt, and a pair of cargo pants for those upcoming festival days. Prices on the outerwear range from $75-90, while the shirt is $60, the pants are $65, and the tees are the least pricey option at $30.

It should be no surprise that Earl is branching out into clothing. As a fellow founder of the Odd Future collective with Tyler The Creator, it makes sense that he’d follow in his friend’s footsteps and offer his own Fairfax-ready clothing line. He also made it clear he’s going to be branching out musically as well; in a recent interview, he promised that the follow-up to his December 2018 album, Some Rap Songs, would include even “risker sh*t” that the deconstructed, introspective material on his last album.

Check out some lookbook still from Deathworld’s Instagram below, and shop on the website here.