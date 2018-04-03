El-P Loves A Queens Of The Stone Age Mash-Up Album A Fan Made Using His Beats

04.03.18 1 hour ago

Dream collaborations are fun to think about, and while they often don’t happen, fans get create a pretty solid approximation of these unlikely pairings with mash-ups. A DJ and producer named ToToM decided he wanted to see what it would sound like if Queens Of The Stone Age leader Josh Homme sang over instrumentals produced by Run The Jewels’ El-P, so now we have his new mash-up album, El Q, which is so neat that El-P himself is a fan.

“Someone did a mash up album of [Queens Of The Stone Age] vocals over various music I’ve made and it’s kind of awesome,” He tweeted today about the album, which was released on March 15th. “Thanks for this weird gift, [ToToM].”

