Getty Image

Eminem has been around for a long while and is one of the most successful rappers ever, but has still had plenty of competition for the Billboard charts despite his popularity. However this past week’s charts reveal some fortune on that front. The Detroit rapper moved up on the list of rappers with the most Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 thanks to his feature on Logic’s new album, bringing him even with his next-closest sales rival, Jay-Z.

With his feature on “Homicide,” Eminem’s number of top 10 releases moves up to 21, the same number as Jay, whose record has remained fixed since January of last year, despite the release of his joint album with wife Beyonce midway through 2018. Eminem’s own late summer release of Kamikaze propelled him into the spot just behind Lil Wayne after “Lucky You” and “The Ringer” peaked at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively. “Killshot,” his MGK diss record, landed at No. 2, tying him with Lil Wayne as the rapper with the third-most Billboard top 10 hits.

.@Eminem now ties Jay-Z (@S_C_) as the rapper with the third most top 10 hits in Hot 100 history (21 each). — chart data (@chartdata) May 13, 2019

Ironically, he still holds that distinction after Lil Wayne’s 2018 album Tha Carter V spawned four top 10 hits of its own (“Let It Fly” featuring Travis Scott, “Uproar,” “Don’t Cry” featuring XXXTentacion, and “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar), although with a different tie partner in Jay. Of course, Drake still holds the rap crown for most top 10 Billboard hits with 33 top 10 hits as of December with “Going Bad” from Meek Mill’s Championships. He had 13 Hot 100 top 10s in 2018 alone, surpassing The Beatles for most top 10s in a single year. With one more, he’ll tie them for most overall and set his sights on Madonna’s all-time record of 38 which is sure to grow with the release of her upcoming album, Madame X.