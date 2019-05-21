Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just weeks ago, Flying Lotus announced his first new album in five years, Flamagra, and ever since, he’s been sharing music videos for its singles featuring David Lynch, Little Dragon, and more. Today, he released the latest single, “Black Balloons Reprise” featuring Florida rapper Denzel Curry. Check it out above.

In the comments to the song, FlyLo explains its inspiration: “That black balloons beat is dedicated to Madlib and Egon. When I was in college I heard quas ‘come on feet’ it relit my love for sampling and eventually changed my world. Love to you legends.” True to the song’s Stones Throw influences, “Black Balloons” features a crackling boom-bap beat over which Denzel goes completely bananas, spitting apocalyptic bars that could easily double as a doom-filled prophecy or a fiery diatribe against systemic societal issues. Given his mixture of heady, observant raps and punk-inspired, mosh pit-ready ones, it’s probably a little bit of both.

Flamagra, which will boast 27 eclectic tracks and a truly bewildering array of guests from Anderson .Paak and Solange to George Clinton and Toro Y Moi, as well as Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, and Tierra Whack, is described by Flying Lotus as “a refuge for pain and trying to make the most out of that pain.” It is set for release May 24. You can pre-order it here.