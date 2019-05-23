Flying Lotus Said He’s Heard Dr. Dre’s ‘Detox’ In Its Entirety

Flying Lotus is prepping the release of his sixth studio album Flamagra. In April, he introduced the album via a creepy video titled “Fire Is Coming” that featured David Lynch reciting a chilling spoken word piece. Since then, we’ve learned that the project will be 27 songs-long and feature guest appearances from artists like Anderson .Paak, Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Thundercat, Little Dragon, Shabazz Palaces, Toro Y Moi, Denzel Curry, as well as the late Mac Miller. The heavily-anticipated album will be the producer/DJ/filmmaker’s first full-length album in five years.

On Monday, Billboard published their recent conversation with Flying Lotus. In it, the 35-year-old spoke not only about Flamagra, but also about another long-awaited project. The “Never Catch Me” artist revealed that he spent time in the studio with hip-hop legend Dr. Dre. FlyLo claimed that during their session together, the Aftermath founder played him his fabled Detox album in its entirety.

“When I came to the studio, he played me Detox,” he said. “He was like, ‘You f*ck with it or what?!’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ He was just super hyped on it. We were listening to the sh*t and he was dancing around the studio with his wife and sh*t.” FlyLo even gave his opinion on how the yet-to-be-released projects stacks up against Dre’s other work. “It makes sense after Compton, I think. It makes sense, but I like it better than Compton.”

