Flying Lotus Said He’s Heard Dr. Dre’s ‘Detox’ In Its Entirety

Getty Image

Flying Lotus is prepping the release of his sixth studio album Flamagra. In April, he introduced the album via a creepy video titled “Fire Is Coming” that featured David Lynch reciting a chilling spoken word piece. Since then, we’ve learned that the project will be 27 songs-long and feature guest appearances from artists like Anderson .Paak, Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Thundercat, Little Dragon, Shabazz Palaces, Toro Y Moi, Denzel Curry, as well as the late Mac Miller. The heavily-anticipated album will be the producer/DJ/filmmaker’s first full-length album in five years.

On Monday, Billboard published their recent conversation with Flying Lotus. In it, the 35-year-old spoke not only about Flamagra, but also about another long-awaited project. The “Never Catch Me” artist revealed that he spent time in the studio with hip-hop legend Dr. Dre. FlyLo claimed that during their session together, the Aftermath founder played him his fabled Detox album in its entirety.

“When I came to the studio, he played me Detox,” he said. “He was like, ‘You f*ck with it or what?!’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ He was just super hyped on it. We were listening to the sh*t and he was dancing around the studio with his wife and sh*t.” FlyLo even gave his opinion on how the yet-to-be-released projects stacks up against Dre’s other work. “It makes sense after Compton, I think. It makes sense, but I like it better than Compton.”