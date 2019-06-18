Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Future and other trap rappers like him have always embraced a high-low aesthetic by bring their designer fashion choices to grit and grime of abandoned houses and murky, bullet-riddled hood scenarios, but Future’s latest video takes the concept a step further. In the Henri Alexander Levy-directed video for “St. Lucia,” rather than flying out to the Caribbean island, he brings his designer-clad model friends to a staple of Americana — the dirt road of a demolition derby racetrack, complete with a monster truck cameo. Future rocks a trailer chic, shredded t-shirt as he flexes next to the leggy models, who watch as the racers do donuts, kicking up dust, and burning rubber for their amusement.

“St. Lucia” is the latest video from Future’s new EP, Save Me, which followed his 2019 full-length The Wizrd by only a few months. Future’s sudden burst of productivity comes after a 2018 in which he released a collaborative album with his emo-drug-rap heir apparent Juice WRLD called WRLD On Drugs, Beast Mode joint mixtape follow-up with Zaytoven, and the soundtrack to the unexpected Superfly remake. He’s clearly been on a roll over the past couple of years, so don’t be surprised if Save Me isn’t the only project he drops in 2019.