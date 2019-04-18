Getty Image

Atlanta’s 11 Alive News reports Chicago rapper G Herbo was arrested in Atlanta after an altercation with his son’s mother on Wednesday. The Atlanta Police Department told Alive News that Ariana Fletcher, the mother of Herbo’s child, told them the two got into an argument at home which “became violent” and ended with Herbo taking his son and leaving the house. He was arrested when he returned home while police were still at the scene and charged with simple battery. According to police, Fletcher had minor scratches after the fight.

Herbo, whose given name is Herbert Wright III, is best known for his string of mixtapes throughout the 2010s which brought attention to him as one of the members of Chicago’s then-burgeoning underground rap scene, and his departure from the then-popular drill style. Herbo later worked with Chicago luminaries like Common and Chance The Rapper and released the hit “Chiraq” featuring Nicki Minaj in 2014. Since then, he’s teamed up with producer Southside to release two projects as a group, Swervo and Still Swervin.

Herbo had a previous run-in with the law in February of 2018, when he was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon when police in Chicago allegedly caught him with a handgun loaded with armor-piercing bullets.