Getty Image

Every now and then, Drake, a noted and passionate basketball fan, will share some video of himself getting shots up. For example, he did so back in April, when he posted clips of himself and Tory Lanez playing 1-on-1. Now some pros have reacted to footage of Drake’s game, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had some not-so-kind words about the rapper’s physique.

House Of Highlights got a bunch of NBA players and other people around the game to check out some footage of Drake playing and give their thoughts about his game. Antetokounmpo was the most critical of them all, criticizing his defensive skills and saying of his fitness, “He’s definitely got to get in shape. I feel like he looks like he’s out of shape, a little bit.”

Antetokounmpo had positive things to say too, though. He complimented his step-back shot, his follow-through, and even compared him to Brian Scalabrine (although not favorably). He also said, “You can definitely see that he knows how to play.”

Meanwhile, Drake got plenty of praise from the other people in the video. Both Lou Williams and Bradley Beal compared his style of play to Paul Pierce, and Pascal Siakam was clearly impressed by some of the shots that Drake hit.

Watch the full video below.