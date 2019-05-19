Getty Image

Gucci Mane fans living in Canada will have to wait a little longer than expected to see the rapper perform live. That’s because he postponed his Live in Canada tour just a week after announcing it. The tour was originally scheduled for May but will now be pushed back several months.

A rep for Gucci revealed the rapper’s motivation for postponing his tour to TMZ. Apparently, he wants to make a lasting impression on his Canadian fans, so he is taking extra time to make sure he can put on a “bigger and better show.” The rapper has had difficulty obtaining a permit to perform due to his criminal record so the Live in Canada tour would be his first time performing in the country.

Gucci Mane will postpone his Canadian tour until September once his next album is finished. The extended date gives him time to plan a large production performance. The tour will make 10 stops in major cities like Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver. It is rumored that the rapper plans on making a tour stop in Toronto, which could possibly mean an appearance by Toronto native Drake. Gucci Mane plans to fully refund those who bought tickets for his May tour dates.