It’s only been six months since the release of Gucci Mane’s last album Evil Genius, but the prolific, Atlanta rap godfather already has something new planned for his fans. On Thursday, the 39-year-old announced that his fourteenth studio album is on the way. As if the announcement wasn’t enough, the rapper also premiered a special new song with Meek Mill.

“Backwards” was produced by Gucci’s longtime collaborator Zaytoven. Speaking to Ebro Darden on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio on Thursday, the formerly-incarcerated hip-hop veteran spoke about the emotional experience of recording the song wit Mill.

It feels special. It feels special. Even when we recorded it man, just the vibe. Just sitting down talking, man, just you know what we had in our lives, man, that was special. Like two kings, it’s like salute to salute. Like man, you made it. You made it through. I was praying for you, I was praying for you. I was rooting for you. I knew this was going to happen. That was serious, man.

As for the new album, Gucci told Ebro that it will be called D.O.G. — Delusions of Grandeur, and promised that we won’t have to wait long for it. It’s coming in less than two weeks,” he said.