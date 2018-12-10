Atlantic Records

When we talk about geniuses we’re really talking about people who upset the status quo. They do this by pushing the margins of our collective comfort zone past the breaking point, forcing us to confront new truths about the world we live in or about ourselves. On his latest project, Gucci Mane may not break much new ground, but he’s reached the point in his career where he doesn’t really need to, because he already has. More than anything else, Gucci sounds comfortable on Evil Genius, as he should. He’s done his fair share of boundary-pushing. Evil Genius is more a celebration of his prior accomplishments than an attempt to extend them. The thing is, he’s okay to coast for at least one project, especially one as effortless — in a good way — as Evil Genius.

Gucci’s latest is notable for one main reason: It’s his first in over a year, after a career spent churning out product at the rate of some global manufacturing conglomerates. He may as well have been making records in the same Atlanta factory as bottles of Coca-Cola, such was his drive to saturate the marketplace with his classic trap formula. Just last year, he released two albums, Mr. Davis and El Gato: The Human Glacier, as well as a mixtape, Droptopwop, and even an EP, 3 For Free. Even that was a step down from prior years wherein quarterly releases weren’t just an ambition, but a baseline. Genius marks the first time in a long time that Gucci Mane hasn’t had a new project in circulation through the first three seasons of the year — even, somehow, with multiple stints in prison throughout his decade-long career.

Even though he’s slowed down his rate of production, Evil Genius has an advantage over other “comeback” albums released this year. Unlike some of his other 2000s-era, pre-streaming contemporaries, he has no long gaps in his resume to make up for due to the sheer volume of releases, so expectations aren’t quite so high as they may have been for Nicki Minaj’s Queen or Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V. Gucci also has the benefit of a sound and a working style that have basically become the blueprint for his fellow Atlantans like Quality Control’s Migos and Lil Yachty or Floridian newcomers like Lil Pump and Kodak Black.