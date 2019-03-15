Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Iggy Azalea is out of her deal and it looks like she’s ready to hit the ground — walking. Her latest single repurposes the lyrics from a beloved children’s song to encourage her girls to do their thang, and where better to strut their stuff than a drag funeral? In the video for “Sally Walker,” Iggy’s first independently released single under her joint venture with Empire, she goes there, with a full face beat and an all-out drag queen competition in lieu of family remarks.

The video starts off much like the nursery rhyme: Iggy and her friends — one of whom is presumably the “Sally Walker” of the title — walk down the street until one of them gets hit by a car. The driver’s (Drag Race‘s Shea Couleé) reaction is inappropriately amusing — “red is her color” — then the scene shifts to the funeral, where everyone from the recently departed to the assembled mourners slays their sepulchral looks with faces beat for the gods and the moves to match.

It’s ironic that Iggy chooses to kick off the metaphorical resurrection of her musical career with a funeral. After her most recent tour was canceled and her previous singles “Kream” and “Savior” fizzled out, it looked like her second shot at stardom had too. Yet, she had one last ace up her sleeve, securing an independent deal with Empire Records, which could very well be her last chance maintain her foothold in the rap game.