J. Cole Announces The Rescheduled Dates For The Postponed Dreamville Festival

#J. Cole
Hip-Hop Editor
09.21.18

Getty Image

J. Cole and his Dreamville Records cohorts have been gearing up for their first annual Dreamville Festival for some time, but unfortunately, Hurricane Florence forced them to cancel due to the flooding. However, fans who were disappointed by the cancelation have little to fear, because J. Cole has announced the rescheduled dates for the festival, to take place early next year.

The festival will now take place on Saturday, April 6 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. The lineup, which originally included all members of Dreamville Records as well as special guests Young Thug, YBN Cordae, and Rapsody, but will now be rejiggered and announced at a later date. J. Cole, however, will continue to be the headlining act, while artists like Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Earthgang, JID, Lute, and Omen will presumably be scheduled again, but fans will have to wait to find out whether Big Sean, King Mez, Davido, Nelly, Rich The Kid, Saba, SZA, and Teyana Taylor will be available for the new date.

In the meantime, J. Cole appears to be prepping some kind of release, putting out an open call for beats on Twitter, while other Dreamville artists JID and Earthgang are cooking up their own albums. Bas just released his third album Milky Way.

