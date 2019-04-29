Jay-Z Wore A $2.5 Million Custom Watch During His ‘B-Sides 2’ Show

Getty Image

Last week, Jay-Z’s “B-Sides 2” — the hotly anticipated follow-up to the 2015 show he did at Manhattan’s Terminal 5 — was the hottest ticket in New York. For one incredibly sold out night, the Brooklyn rapper treated fans in the newly-renovated Webster Hall to set of lesser-known album cuts. The night included special guest appearances from fellow New York legends Nas, Cam’Ron, and Jim Jones. However, the most expensive guest appearance of the night was actually another perform. It was what the 49-year-old rapper was wearing on his wrist.

For the special night, Jay-Z was wearing a custom-made, blue sapphire Richard Mille 56 watch. Hov has been a fan of the Swiss luxury watchmaker for some time. He’s been repping the brand from as far as back as the Watch The Throne era when he shouted Mille out on “Gotta Have It.” The “B-Sides 2” watch wasn’t just any Richard Mille however. According to Jay Z’s longtime jeweller, Alex Todd, the timepiece cost a whopping $2.5 million. Todd said it took 3,000 hours just to make the one-of-a-kind watch’s case.

Jay-Z even took a moment out of his set to remind the Webster Hall crowd just how expensive his accessory was. “I should get a [sic] for words that unify/Black and brown youth to shoot through the sky,” he rapped acapella. “Blueprint on my wrist cost 2.5/Only thing that flips the script between you and I.”

