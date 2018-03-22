Jeezy Announces His Retirement From Rap With One Final Album In His ‘Thug Motivation’ Series

03.22.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Jeezy (Formerly “Young”) has been one of the biggest cultural icons in Atlanta’s music scene. He reignited the flame of southern gangsta rap with his iconic mixtape Trap or Die and his debut album Thug Motivation: TM101, and he created a lane where hustlers could succeed on a mainstream level. Most people won’t argue the importance of The Snowman’s influence on music. Now, the Atlanta trap legend has announced the end of his run with both a new album, TM104, and his retirement from rap on Twitter:

We’re excited for new music from Jeezy, but his announcement that he’s getting out of the game is utterly depressing. He’s given us songs that put listeners in the driver’s seat of some of the most triumphant and self reflective songs in hip hop. While he started as a cold and jaded ex-drug dealer in his rhymes, Jeezy grew to become a lyrically and socially important voice for southern rap. His collaborations with the likes of Jay-Z proved that even the artists that sit on the highest pedestals still showed love to the underdogs. Here’s hoping that TM104 is a celebration of what made Jeezy a household name in 2005:The blunt commentary on the inner city hustle that gained him a spot on the Billboard charts and in the hearts of so many fans.

Around The Web

TAGSJEEZYYoung Jeezy

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP