Getty Image

Legendary talk show host David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is coming back for its second season soon, and for a show that debuted with a guest like Barack Obama, it’s set the bar pretty high. Fortunately for Dave, Kanye West spent plenty of last year making headlines, so he makes a perfect follow-up subject. While the episode won’t be available until next week, The Daily Beast reports that Kanye uses the platform to open up about his relationship with Donald Trump, his bipolar diagnosis, and his beef with Drake.

Kanye seems almost reluctant to address the latter, starting off his response by saying, “An artist which I will not mention, because I’m not allowed to mention him or any of his family members…,” which seems like not only a quintessentially Kanye way to talk about someone with whom he’s carried a passive-aggressive grudge for the better part of a year. After being prompted by Letterman, Kanye goes on to quote Drake’s lyrics, quoting: “Well, we had a little beef last year… He has this line that I love that says, ‘I told my story and made history’ — like made his story and made history. That’s what we do, we tell our story and then people relate to that story.”

While we’ll apparently have to watch the show to glean more information about the beef, The Beast‘s report was more forthcoming about Kanye’s Trump quotes, including one in which Kanye asserts, “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction returns to Netflix May 31.