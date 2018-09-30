Getty Image

Kanye West used his Saturday Night Live appearance to shine some spotlight on his younger collaborators, including Lil Pump and GOOD Music signees 070 Shake, Kid Cudi, and Teyana Taylor, but his antics have had the reverse effect of stealing it all back. After delivering yet another pro-Trump diatribe when the cameras stopped rolling and even suggesting that the 13th Amendment (which outlaws slavery) should be abolished, a number of celebrities have spoken out against Kanye West, including Chris Evans and Soledad O’Brien. Now, even singer Lana Del Rey is joining the chorus of outraged voices trying to knock some sense back into the producer.

In the comments of the post wherein Kanye parrots many of Trump’s campaign talking points, Lana Del Rey blasted him, both decrying the commander-in-grief and giving Kanye a stern lecture. “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” she asserted. “I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level… If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous, then you need an intervention as much as he does.”

She also accused both Kanye and Trump of sharing “delusions of grandeur” and “extreme issues with narcissism.” With so many people speaking out against Kanye’s newly regressive viewpoint, it seems many are hoping the Kanye who once spoke out against George W. Bush’s reactions to Hurricane Katrina may still be in there somewhere, waiting to be saved.