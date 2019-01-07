Getty Image

Kanye West’s upcoming album, Yandhi, was initially supposed to come out last year, but that ultimately never came to pass. He’s apparently still working on new music, though: TMZ reports that Kanye is currently in Miami working on material with an impressive list of collaborators. The report, which was filed early this morning, doesn’t specify if he’s working on Yandhi or something else, but says that Kanye is making new music with Migos, Lil Wayne, Timbaland, 2 Chainz, Tee Grizzley, and YNW Melly.

There is no indication that Bob Dylan is there.

Kanye had originally set a release date for Yandhi, his upcoming album, in September. Then it was pushed back to November. Then, after performing at Camp Flog Gnaw with Kid Cudi, he wrote, “It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.” In October, he said of Yandhi, “The album is so good. I’m incorporating sounds you’ve never heard before and pushing concepts that people don’t talk about. We have concepts about body shaming, and women being looked down upon because of how many people they’ve slept with.”

Whatever new music Kanye ends up releasing, he will not be performing it at Coachella in 2019, as he backed out of the festival due to a dispute over his stage.