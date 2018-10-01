Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kanye West disappointed fans in more ways than one over the weekend. Despite promising his follow-up to Ye and spiritual successor to Yeezus on Twitter a week ago, it looked like he decided to delay the release of the album when his wife Kim Kardashian tweeted out an entirely new release date, November 23 (Black Friday). Appearing on TMZ Live earlier today, he gave a rundown of the process and reasoning behind the delay. According to Kanye, he pushed the release date back in order to incorporate new sounds during an extended recording session in Africa.

“The album is so good,” he said. “I’m incorporating sounds you’ve never heard before and pushing concepts that people don’t talk about. We have concepts about body shaming, and women being looked down upon because of how many people they’ve slept with.” While he didn’t specify exactly where in Africa he’d be doing the recording, he did say that he was “feeling the roots” during his recent trip to Chicago and wanted to extend that energy throughout his recording process, saying it gave him more confidence than he’s had in a while.

“Now the alien Ye is fully back in mode, off medication, working out, breathing as much fresh air as possible, thinking, doing, being his self,” he said. “And when I say I’m being myself I don’t mean that I’m being Donald Trump, I’m being me, and I’m punk. I can wear whatever I want ‘cause I’m a god.”

Of course, Donald Trump was the other reason many fans were disappointed in Kanye; his pro-Trump rant and tweets after his SNL appearance this weekend sparked a public outcry and debate about his controversial comments.