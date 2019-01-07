Kanye Previews His ‘Sunday Service’ Series That Features Gospel Renditions Of His Songs

Kanye West is christening a new weekly event. Many of us will remember the summer of 2010, when Ye’s “GOOD Friday” releases took the hip-hop world by storm. Now, it seems the 41-year-old is revisiting that old form with his newly announced “Sunday Service.”

The series was first teased on Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram story. In one of the videos, we see GOOD Music-signee 070 Shake accompanied by a gospel choir, performing her part from the Ye closer “Violent Crimes.” Earlier that morning on Twitter, Kardashian West announced, “Our new Sunday Service is starting.”

Joining 070 Shake was frequent Ye collaborator and fellow Kids See Ghost member Kid Cudi who reprised his role in a triumphant rendition of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” The gospel choir was led by Tony Williams. The group rehearsed gospel injected versions of old and new Ye works like “Heard ‘Em Say”, “Ghost Town”, “Lift Yourself”, “Reborn,” “I’ll Fly Away,” and “I Wonder.” A fan even chimed in on the Kanye Reddit forum to say that they thought they heard a new song slipped in as well.

According to Kardashian-West, the series will return next week. It’s unclear, however, whether it’ll be another rehearsal or perhaps the main event. Kardashian West’s rehearsal videos have been stitched together and posted to YouTube. You can check them out above!

