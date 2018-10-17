Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kanye West was in Uganda recently to work on his upcoming album, Yandhi, and he made headlines while there by doing things like borrowing the Ugandan president’s helicopter to distribute Yeezys to kids. He gave the president himself some shoes as well, and during their meeting, Kanye inadvertently revealed what’s on his mind at the moment. As fan account TeamKanyeDaily showed on Twitter, Kanye briefly flashed a page of his notebook while on camera, and screengrabs of the footage show that he has some interesting plans.

The page appears to be a to-do list, and items on Kanye’s agenda include “invite Will Smith to record,” “speak to George Lucas’ wife,” “use sleep deprivation,” and “transform zoos.’ Zoos are definitely on the brain, since the list also includes “participate in free zoo.” He’s also really considering drones, as items like “make electric drone planes” and “silent drone transportation” show.

While a lot of those items seem a bit out there, collaborating with Smith might not be too outlandish. Smith had some praise for Kanye a few months back, saying that he admired Kanye for sharing his ideas: “That’s what I love about Kanye right now. He’s willing to take the smashdown in order to push ideas. He’s making people think, even in the twisted, backhanded success of Donald Trump.”