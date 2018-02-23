Kanye West is still crafty. #YeezySeason6 A post shared by Alvin Blanco (@alvinblanco) on Feb 23, 2018 at 9:35am PST

Kanye West has been plugging Yeezy Season 6 in a variety of unconventional ways. First, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, was spotted and photographed almost exclusively in pieces from the collection for several weeks, then several model friends of the couple staged an Instagram takeover by duplicating the shots down to the “poses” and piece Kim was captured in down to her signature silver hair. Even Diplo couldn’t resist joining in.

Now, in a slightly more conventional method with a trademark, over-the-top Yeezy twist, several sprawling ads have appeared almost overnight in New York City subway stations. Along with full-length wall wraps declaring “#YeezySeason6,” the new campaign includes decals on the entry turnstile bars as well as what appear to be Instagram screenshots of the now-infamous takeover phase of the campaign.

The Season 6 line had a bit of a bumpy road from conception to release, with a purported planned NYFW launch canceled along with a feature from Harper’s Bazaar reportedly being pulled .

However, that didn’t stop the rap producer-turned-fashion-designer from following through and making the full collection available online late last year. Included in the line were the Yeezy 500 “Desert Rats,” the latest collaboration between Kanye and Adidas. The coveted sneakers were only available as a package deal with a pair of shorts and hoodie.